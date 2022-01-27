Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

