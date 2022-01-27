Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Acquires 40,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 40,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$23,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,504,603.23.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00.

Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$118.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.54. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.12.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

