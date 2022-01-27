Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Acquires 40,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 40,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$23,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,504,603.23.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00.
Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$118.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.54. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.12.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.
