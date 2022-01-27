Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $204,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

