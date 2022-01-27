Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $855.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $596.67, but opened at $567.23. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $570.49, with a volume of 26,228 shares traded.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.61.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

