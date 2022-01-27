Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $855.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $596.67, but opened at $567.23. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $570.49, with a volume of 26,228 shares traded.
LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.61.
In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.
Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
