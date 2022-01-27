Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $640.00 at Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $655.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $570.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

