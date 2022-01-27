Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.96.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

