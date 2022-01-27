Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.96.
Shares of LRCX stock opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
