Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 297.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,460. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.08.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

