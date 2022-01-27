Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 32,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,078. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $21.05.

