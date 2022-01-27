Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,803. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

