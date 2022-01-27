L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

