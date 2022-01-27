Kylin (KYL) Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and $337,550.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.