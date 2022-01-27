Kusama (KSM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $89.00 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $167.08 or 0.00452320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $89.00 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.04 or 0.06819554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,865.13 or 0.99801576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

