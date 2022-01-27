Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 8.2%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 8,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 245,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRON shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $525.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

