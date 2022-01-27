Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $1,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

PHG stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

