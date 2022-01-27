Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Up 0.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 3,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

