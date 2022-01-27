Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

