Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.35 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.35 ($16.31) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.81 ($14.55).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €9.80 ($11.14) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $977.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

