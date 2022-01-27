Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $457.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.72 and a 200 day moving average of $646.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

