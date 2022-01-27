Kings Point Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

PRI opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.70 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

