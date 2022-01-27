Kings Point Capital Management Has $37,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,090 shares of company stock worth $7,791,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

