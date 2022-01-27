Kings Point Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.