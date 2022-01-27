Kings Point Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $351,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,314. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

