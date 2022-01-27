Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

KMI stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

