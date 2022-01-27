Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.59-$19.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.02 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

