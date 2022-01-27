Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

