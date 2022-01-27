Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,177.20 ($42.87).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,466 ($33.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,710.60. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41).

In related news, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,651 ($35.77) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($13,412.37). Also, insider Neil Thompson bought 2,496 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.83) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($94,425.04).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

