KeyCorp Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $482,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

