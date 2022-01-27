KeyCorp Lowers Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $15.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

