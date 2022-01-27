KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $596.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.67. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,600,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

