KeyCorp Increases Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $220.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.51. Middleby has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.