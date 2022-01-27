KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

