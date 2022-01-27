Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.