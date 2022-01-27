Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

