JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $287.60 million and approximately $341.08 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.