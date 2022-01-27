Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 55616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

GRUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.84) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,039 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

