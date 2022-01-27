Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8,131.53

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,131.53 ($109.71) and traded as high as GBX 8,640 ($116.57). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,060 ($108.74), with a volume of 7,930 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,125.33. The company has a market cap of £503.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

