JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) to Underweight

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBTHF opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

