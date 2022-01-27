JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Gresham House (LON:GHE) to Underweight

Gresham House (LON:GHE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GHE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.91) to GBX 1,418 ($19.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.91) to GBX 1,418 ($19.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gresham House currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,232.75 ($16.63).

Gresham House stock opened at GBX 845.01 ($11.40) on Tuesday. Gresham House has a twelve month low of GBX 780 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 970 ($13.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 875.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 893.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

