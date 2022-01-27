JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $43.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

