JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €167.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($190.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €177.03 ($201.16).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:HLAG opened at €257.80 ($292.95) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €243.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €213.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a fifty-two week high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.