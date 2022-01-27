Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.78. Approximately 138,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 419,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$178.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,548.60.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

