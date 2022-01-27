Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $49,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

ED opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

