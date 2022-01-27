Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 562 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,996,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

