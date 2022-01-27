Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.08

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.08 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($2.03). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 149 ($2.01), with a volume of 804,230 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.56) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £668.78 million and a PE ratio of -30.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

