Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOYA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
VOYA opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97.
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
