Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOYA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.