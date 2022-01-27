Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

