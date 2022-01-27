Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genpact Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genpact in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Genpact has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

