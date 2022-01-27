JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JCDecaux from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

