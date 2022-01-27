JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,846 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,595 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 446,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.