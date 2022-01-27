JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

